Retail bulls run into wary FPIs on Street

“There is an expectation of a repeat of 2019 that will open the door to stronger reforms, which is why retail and HNI are bullish," Palviya said. He feels markets could rally to a fresh high of around 23,000 (past high on May 3 at 22,794.7) before the 4 June outcome. Profit-booking could set in after a BJP victory with markets focusing on the Union Budget post that.