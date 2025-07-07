Retail derivatives traders continue to bleed, finds Sebi
Summary
Aggregate net losses and average losses per trader rose through the first three quarters, but both metrics improved slightly in Q4, even as the percentage of loss-making traders remained above 86%.
A staggering 91% of individuals trading in equity derivatives incurred net losses in the six months ended May 2025, a new study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) found.
