Retail shifts to index options

For individual investors, the shift towards index options was dramatic. In FY20, only ₹5 out of every ₹100 traded by individuals in the EDS went to index options; by FY25, it had jumped to ₹41. In response to these trends, and to ensure that the rapid growth in the derivatives market is matched by risk monitoring metrics, Sebi introduced several measures on 29 May 2025.