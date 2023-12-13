Retail frenzy for DOMS, India Shelter IPOs
Summary
- Experts said shares of both DOMS and India Shelter were trading at a premium in the grey market, signalling investor expectations of a robust listing
Mumbai: The primary market saw a surge in investor interest as both DOMS Industries Ltd and India Shelter Finance Corp. Ltd initial public offerings (IPO) were oversubscribed by retail investors on the first day. The public offers of Tata Technologies Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, and Flair Writing Industries Ltd were also oversubscribed on Day 1.