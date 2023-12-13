Retail frenzy for DOMS, India Shelter IPOs

India Shelter’s IPO also got a positive response with retail investors’ portion being subscribed 1.9 times, translating into bids for 16.97 million shares against the 8.95 million shares on offer. Overall, the IPO received subscription of 1.48 times, with investors bidding for 26.5 million shares against the 17.9 million shares on offer. Non-institutional investors also showed interest, subscribing 1.74 times their allotted portion, with bids for 6.68 million shares against the 3.83 million on offer. QIBs participation was at 57%.