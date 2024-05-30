In a market segment with its ear to the ground, apprehension is rising
Summary
- The Client category's bullish bets on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts are down to a sixth in just a fortnight, while FPIs have taken an opposing view.
- In the recent past, whenever Client swung to extreme shorts from longs and FPIs to extreme longs from shorts, the markets have topped out.
In sections of the stock market known to read the tea leaves correctly, fear has set in just days ahead of the last leg of voting and exit polls.