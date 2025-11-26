Retail flood propels delivery-based trades to a record
Inflows from mutual funds and direct investments by retail investors have driven delivery to traded volumes to a record 31% so far this fiscal year, up from an average of 20% in the previous five years.
Cash delivery volumes on India's largest stock exchange surged more than 50% to a record in the current fiscal year, driven by unprecedented retail flows. Market experts predict the trend will only accelerate as more household savings flood into Indian equities.