Retail sells September rally, buys October dip
Summary
- The retail investor is selling the rise and buying the dip in the hope markets are nearing a bottom and that their buying the dip this time around would be as rewarding as their experience of the past four and a half years has shown.
When markets fall, buy. And when they rise, sell. The retail investor seems to have taken this adage to heart. But while this approach has been rewarding for them in the past four and a half years, experts say it could hurt this time as the current pullback could be sharper and last longer, and warn against what they call “recency bias".