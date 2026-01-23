Retail investors boost IPO allotment odds via parent shares
Mayur Bhalerao 5 min read 23 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Some IPOs set aside a small portion of shares for existing shareholders of the parent or group company. This bucket is much smaller than the regular retail category, but it also attracts far fewer applicants. As a result, allotment odds are usually better.
For retail investors chasing red-hot maiden offers, getting an allotment has started to feel like winning a lucky draw. With many recent issues seeing double- and even triple-digit subscriptions, applying through the normal retail route often ends in disappointment.
