Retail investors boost IPO allotment odds via parent shares

For retail investors chasing red-hot maiden offers, getting an allotment has started to feel like winning a lucky draw. With many recent issues seeing double- and even triple-digit subscriptions, applying through the normal retail route often ends in disappointment.

According to analysts, retail investors are quietly reviving an old strategy of buying shares of a listed parent company before its subsidiary’s initial public offering (IPO), hoping to qualify for the shareholder quota and improve their chances of allotment.

The idea is simple. Some IPOs set aside a small portion of shares for existing shareholders of the parent or group company. This bucket is much smaller than the regular retail category, but it also attracts far fewer applicants. As a result, allotment odds are usually better. The shareholder quota is typically capped at 10% of the issue size, and in some cases can go up to 15% with regulatory approval.

With IPO demand running into extreme levels, this route has suddenly become attractive again.

A Mint analysis of five subsidiary IPOs since 2024 shows that retail investors are being selective. Ahead of the IPOs of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. and NTPC Green Energy Ltd, retail holdings in the parent companies increased, suggesting investors were positioning for the shareholder quota. In contrast, retail investors reduced exposure to the parents of HDB Financial Services Ltd and Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd despite strong IPO demand—highlighting that comfort on the parent’s valuation still drives decisions.

Tata Technologies Ltd is not included in this analysis because its parent, Tata Motors, was undergoing a demerger, which makes parent-level retail positioning and shareholder-quota analysis not directly comparable.

The message is clear: the quota matters, but valuation comfort in the parent matters more. “Just because a shareholder quota exists doesn’t mean the trade will work," said Anand K Rathi, co-founder of Mira Money. “It works when the parent stock is reasonably valued, the IPO comes soon after investors buy the shares, and there hasn’t already been a big run-up. If everything is already priced in, the quota alone won’t help."

Pranav Haldea, managing director at Primedatabase, points out another limitation. “Whether this can be used as a long-term or short-term strategy isn’t really in investors’ hands—it depends on supply. The strategy will only work when multiple group companies or subsidiaries of listed firms come to the market. If most IPOs are standalone companies with no listed parent, the shareholder-quota route becomes irrelevant."

Leveraging parents

The clearest example of this strategy played out ahead of the IPO of Bharat Coking Coal, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, which was launched on 9 January, 2026,

In the latest December 2025 quarter, just before the IPO, Coal India added 4,42,650 new retail shareholders—the biggest jump in several quarters. That was a sharp acceleration compared with earlier periods: 12,863 additions in September 2025, 25,362 in June, and 53,689 in March.

Coal India’s stock rose about 4.5% in the one week leading up to the IPO, while the Sensex fell around 2%.

The IPO numbers explain the rush. BCCL’s shares were subscribed 193 times overall. The shareholder quota alone saw demand of 87 times. On listing day, the stock jumped 96%, rewarding investors who had positioned themselves early through the parent.

A similar, though less dramatic, pattern was visible before the IPO of ICICI Prudential AMC listed on 19 December.

In the December 2025 quarter, the parent company ICICI Bank added 1,12,906 new retail shareholders as investors prepared for the listing. Retail activity earlier in the year had been mixed—1,29,399 investors were added in September, but the count fell by 26,897 in June after 52,519 investors were added in March 2025.

Meanwhile, the stock slipped 2% in a week in the run-up to the IPO, slightly underperforming the Sensex.

The AMC IPO was subscribed 28 times overall. The shareholder quota saw roughly a nine-fold subscription, offering better odds than the regular retail category. The stock subsequently debuted with gains of over 9%.

“In stocks like Coal India or ICICI Bank, investors saw valuation comfort and strong business visibility," said Rathi. “That made it easier to buy the parent, knowing the downside looked limited even if the IPO allotment didn’t come through."

Retail investors also followed this playbook ahead of the 19 November 2024 IPO of NTPC Green Energy. In the December quarter of 2024, the parent company NTPC added more than 7,82,080 retail shareholders. The IPO itself saw relatively modest demand—about two times overall—but the shareholder portion was subscribed around 1.5 times, still improving allotment chances.

The stock listed with gains of over 13%. NTPC, meanwhile, fell 3.5% leading to its subsidiary IPO a week before, underperforming the Sensex, which declined about 1.4%.

Experts suggest that the appeal in such stocks lies as much in the parent company’s stability as it does in the IPO allotment itself. “In PSU stocks like Coal India or NTPC, the parent itself is often a high-dividend, cash-generating business," said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS. “Buying the parent to access a shareholder quota feels like a low-regret decision. Even if you don’t get the IPO shares, you still own a predictable and liquid stock."

Participations gaps

But the strategy clearly doesn’t work everywhere. Ahead of the 25 June 2025 IPO of HDB Financial Services, the base of retail investors actually reduced in the parent HDFC Bank Ltd in the run-up to its subsidiary’s IPO.

This was a similar trend before the IPO of Bajaj Housing Finance was launched in September 2024, with the retail footprint declining in the parent company around the IPO. The issue was a runaway success—subscribed close to 50 times overall, with the shareholder quota subscribed over 19 times—and listed with gains of more than 135%. In this case, retail investors chose not to park money in the parent stock, highlighting the trade-off between valuations and opportunity.

“In names like HDFC Bank or Bajaj Finance, valuations were already rich," said Rathi. “Investors didn’t want to lock up capital just for the quota."

This suggests that while investors pivot to parent companies to boost allotment odds, the strategy only remains viable when valuations are reasonable. “Otherwise, the risks of a pre-IPO run-up can easily overwhelm the benefits," Dasani cautioned.