Retail investors bullish ahead of exit poll, FIIs cautious
Summary
- Foreign investors have been hedging their bets ahead of the Lok Sabha election exit polls and the voting results next week
- But reflecting the bullishness of domestic investors, the marketwide futures open interest at the start of the June series stands at ₹4.06 trillion—a historic high
MUMBAI : Domestic and foreign investors are taking a divergent stand ahead of the exit polls on the outcome of seven-phase Lok Sabha election concluding on 1 June.