(Bloomberg) -- Retail traders rushed to buy — and sell — Anthropic PBC shares in one of the busiest market debuts on record Thursday.

Non-professional investors’ net buying of Anthropic shares was on track to reach between $80 million and $90 million by the end of the day, according to Vanda Research. That would make it the third-biggest listing day on record, trailing SpaceX’s $118 million earlier this year and Coinbase Global Inc.’s $92 million in 2021, Vanda’s Viraj Patel wrote in a note. Total turnover by retail traders — including buying and selling — was poised to reach $1.4 billion, some three times as much as SpaceX’s turnover and a “record for a listing day by a wide margin.”

“Retail are trading the stock hard,” Patel said. He noted traders were “taking both sides rather than a one-way bid.”

Those investors sold single stocks to pay for Anthropic purchases, Patel added. The sales spanned the entire “AI complex,” led by Advanced Micro Devices Inc., which slid after Hunterbrook Capital said it shorted the stock on potentially risky business in China. Meantime, bids for shares of perennial retail favorite Nvidia Corp. “dried up,” Patel said.

Retail investors wanted “way more” of an allocation to the Anthropic offering than they got, according to Steven Quirk, chief broking officer at Robinhood Markets Inc. Robinhood, the largest retail broker in the US, got a “good allocation,” but the first day of trading on the platform was dominated by institutional investors, he said.

Nevertheless, every customer who wanted Anthropic stock got at least a share, Quirk said on the sidelines of the Bloomberg ETFs in Depth conference Thursday.

Anthropic shares soared 21% above their IPO price after the AI lab’s blockbuster $107.3 billion debut broke SpaceX’s record for the biggest-ever offering.

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