Only one in five derivative participants solely trades in F&O

Concerned about the retail frenzy for weekly options trading on expiry day , the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in October last year limited weekly expiries to one per exchange per week, from four expiries by NSE and two by BSE earlier; increased lot sizes of Nifty and Sensex contracts to ₹15-20 lakh from ₹5-10 lakh; and increased margins to trade on the expiry day, among others.