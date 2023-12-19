comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 19 2023 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.4 -0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 655.6 1.04%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 309.8 2.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 233.9 0.86%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 456.1 0.99%
Business News/ Markets / Retail investors in top gear at IPOs, drive oversubscriptions
Back Back

Retail investors in top gear at IPOs, drive oversubscriptions

 Mayur Bhalerao

Surge in retail investment following gains from Tata Technologies’ and IREDA’s listings has pushed oversubscriptions in six IPOs this week, while institutional investors largely took a backseat

Mufti Jeans owner Credo Brands along with Happy Forgings and RBZ Jewellers saw overwhelming participation by retail investors on Day 1 of its IPO on Tuesday. (Photo: courtesy company website)Premium
Mufti Jeans owner Credo Brands along with Happy Forgings and RBZ Jewellers saw overwhelming participation by retail investors on Day 1 of its IPO on Tuesday. (Photo: courtesy company website)

MUMBAI : Companies listing their shares on the stock markets are basking in the frenzied attention of individual investors, a trend expected to continue into next year and make up for the relatively tepid enthusiasm of institutional investors.

The initial public offerings of Happy Forgings, RBZ Jewellers, and Credo Brands Marketing were oversubscribed on Day 1 on Tuesday, while those of Muthoot Microfin, Suraj Estate Developers and Motisons Jewellers continued to attract strong retail interest on their second day.

The retail portion of RBZ Jewellers’ IPO was oversubscribed by 4.5 times, followed by Mufti Jeans owner Credo Brands (3.2 times) and Happy Forgings (3 times). Motisons Jewellers’ IPO was oversubscribed by a staggering 64.3 times by retail investors on day two, followed by Muthoot Microfin (4 times) and Suraj Estate (3.8 times).

Institutional investors such as qualified institutional buyers remained largely on the sidelines for Happy Forgings, RBZ Jewellers and Credo Brands Marketing, with less than 10% participation. Motisons Jewellers, Muthoot Microfin and Suraj Estate Developers, however, attracted QIB interest with participation rates of 66%, 46%, and 12%, respectively.

Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities Pvt Ltd, attributed the overwhelming retail interest to a “strong retail presence in the primary market, fuelled by ample liquidity and hassle-free digital access."

“Recent IPOs like Tata Technologies and IREDA’s oversubscription and stellar post-listing gains have ignited a retail mania for quick profits," he said. 

“While this enthusiasm might persist in 2024 if markets remain positive, caution is crucial. Investors should prioritise understanding the business fundamentals of companies before applying for IPOs, especially those seeking long-term value."

Overall, Happy Forgings, RBZ Jewellers and Credo Brands Marketing registered total oversubscription of 2.3 times, 2.2 times, and 2 times, respectively. 

Motisons Jewellers raked in an overall oversubscription rate of 51.3 times on the second day of its public share offering, followed by Muthoot Microfin and Suraj Estate Developers at 2.8 times and 2.4 times, respectively.

Non-institutional participants also played a significant role in the oversubscriptions, with RBZ Jewellers, Happy Forgings and Credo Brands Marketing registering ratios of 71% times, 3.6 times, and 2 times, respectively. Motisons Jewellers, Muthoot Microfin and Suraj Estate Developers saw oversubscription ratios of 69.59 times, 3 times, and 2 times. 

Shares of Happy Forgings, Muthoot Microfin, Suraj Estate and Motisons Jewellers were trading at a premium in the grey market, according to market observers. Happy Forging was commanding a premium of Rs430, while Muthoot Microfin, Suraj Estate, and Motisons Jewellers were trading at premiums of Rs42, Rs70, and Rs101, respectively. 

Happy Forgings’ IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs400 crore and an offer for sale of 7.1 million shares. RBZ Jewellers’ IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs100 crore. Credo Brands’ IPO is an OFS of up to 19.6 million shares.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 19 Dec 2023, 07:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App