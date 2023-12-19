Retail investors in top gear at IPOs, drive oversubscriptions
Surge in retail investment following gains from Tata Technologies’ and IREDA’s listings has pushed oversubscriptions in six IPOs this week, while institutional investors largely took a backseat
MUMBAI : Companies listing their shares on the stock markets are basking in the frenzied attention of individual investors, a trend expected to continue into next year and make up for the relatively tepid enthusiasm of institutional investors.
