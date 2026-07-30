Retail investors broaden bets in Q1, flock to Vedanta, Wipro and Bajaj Auto

India’s retail investors doubled down on equities during the June quarter, ramping up purchases across key sectors including metals, technology, automobiles, banking and energy. Despite lingering geopolitical tensions and persistent foreign outflows, the market staged a resilient recovery, pushing the 30-scrip blue chip index up 4.5% during the quarter.
A Mint analysis of shareholding data for 4,601 BSE-listed companies showed that retail ownership sequentially increased in 1,970 firms, or 43% of the sample, during the first quarter of FY27. That was an improvement from the March quarter, when 35% of the companies analyzed recorded an increase in retail participation.