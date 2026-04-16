Wall Street’s ambivalence toward retail investors was summed up by Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., explaining what convinced him to get out of the stock market before the Crash of 1929.
Retail investors keep getting burned in the stock market. They’re piling in again now.
SummaryThe little guy tends to invest in stocks in bull markets and get crushed in bear markets.
Wall Street’s ambivalence toward retail investors was summed up by Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., explaining what convinced him to get out of the stock market before the Crash of 1929.
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