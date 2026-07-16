Retail investors return with vengeance in Q1 but start selling again in July

Retail investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the June quarter, reversing two consecutive quarters of net selling, as valuations turned attractive following sustained foreign fund outflows amid the West Asia conflict.
Following a ₹12,000 crore sell-off in February, retail investors went on a buying spree over the next four months. However, this revival appears to be short-lived: individual investors turned sellers again in July, stepping back just as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) ramped up their purchases and domestic institutions held steady.
Retail investors bought equities worth a net ₹39,287 crore during the three months ended June, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. This marks their highest quarterly investment since the December quarter of 2024, when they purchased shares worth ₹42,746 crore. This represents a sharp turnaround from the previous two quarters, when retail investors net sold ₹3,843 crore in the January-March period and pulled out ₹37,365 crore in the October-December quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, FPIs sold equities worth ₹1.4 trillion while domestic institutional investors bought ₹2.2 trillion during the April-June period.