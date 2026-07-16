Retail investors return with vengeance in Q1 but start selling again in July

Retail investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the June quarter, reversing two consecutive quarters of net selling, as valuations turned attractive following sustained foreign fund outflows amid the West Asia conflict.
Retail investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the June quarter, reversing two consecutive quarters of net selling, as valuations turned attractive following sustained foreign fund outflows amid the West Asia conflict.
Following a ₹12,000 crore sell-off in February, retail investors went on a buying spree over the next four months. However, this revival appears to be short-lived: individual investors turned sellers again in July, stepping back just as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) ramped up their purchases and domestic institutions held steady.
Following a ₹12,000 crore sell-off in February, retail investors went on a buying spree over the next four months. However, this revival appears to be short-lived: individual investors turned sellers again in July, stepping back just as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) ramped up their purchases and domestic institutions held steady.
Retail investors bought equities worth a net ₹39,287 crore during the three months ended June, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. This marks their highest quarterly investment since the December quarter of 2024, when they purchased shares worth ₹42,746 crore. This represents a sharp turnaround from the previous two quarters, when retail investors net sold ₹3,843 crore in the January-March period and pulled out ₹37,365 crore in the October-December quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, FPIs sold equities worth ₹1.4 trillion while domestic institutional investors bought ₹2.2 trillion during the April-June period.
The return of retail money aligned with a selective recovery in the broader market. The BSE SmallCap gained 8.3% and the BSE MidCap rose 1.2% during the June quarter, even as the BSE LargeCap and the Nifty 50 declined 6.2% and 8.6%, respectively. The divergence suggests retail investors were drawn primarily to beaten-down mid- and small-cap stocks rather than the wider market.
Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, said. “The sharp broader-market rebound towards the end of June gave retail investors an opportunity to lock in gains, particularly in volatile mid- and small-cap stocks.”
“Concerns over crude oil prices, inflation, the monsoon and a heavy initial public offering (IPO) pipeline may also be making investors more selective,” he added.
Tactical shift
The trend reversed in July, with retail investors selling a net ₹2,532.11 crore of equities as of 13 July 2026.
Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive of investment platform Trackk, described the July sale as tactical rather than structural. “It is both profit-booking and caution, and that is a sign of maturity rather than panic. Retail investors are not disappearing; they are rotating.”
The difference between direct equity flows and mutual fund investments supports that view. Direct individual ownership in NSE-listed companies fell to a five-year low of 9.11% in the March quarter, while mutual fund ownership rose to a record 11.46%, according to Gupte.
Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions have remained close to ₹30,000 crore during 2026, with ₹31,781 crore invested in June. This suggests that while investors may be selling shares tactically, their long-term allocation through managed products remains intact.
Institutional countermove
That said, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth a net ₹15,793 crore as of 14 July 2026, while domestic institutional investors purchased ₹16,365 crore.
FPIs had withdrawn ₹1.43 trillion from equities during the June quarter, following net selling of ₹1.31 trillion in the March quarter and ₹11,766 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Their return in July marks a reversal after three consecutive quarters of withdrawals.
Meena attributed the change to global asset rotation and more attractive valuations in Indian large-cap and banking stocks. FPIs had become severely underweight in India, with their ownership of the Nifty 500 falling to a record low of 17.1%, he said.
Gupte said the stabilisation of the rupee also improved the case for foreign investors by reducing currency and hedging risks. Reallocation away from semiconductor-heavy markets such as South Korea and Taiwan further helped India attract capital. The turn had begun before July, with FPIs buying equities worth ₹14,110 crore during the second half of June.
DIIs remain the anchor
All this while, DIIs remained the market’s strongest support in the June quarter, purchasing a net ₹2.20 trillion. They had bought ₹2.51 trillion in the March quarter and ₹1.69 trillion a year earlier.
DIIs have remained net buyers in each of the nine quarters since June 2024, supported by steady inflows into mutual funds, insurers and other domestic investment vehicles.
According to Gupte, DIIs invested about ₹4.7 trillion during the first half of 2026, compared with ₹3.57 trillion a year earlier, strengthening the market’s structural domestic demand.
Meena said returning FPIs and resilient DIIs should help the market withstand continued retail selling, provided withdrawals remain limited to profit-booking in overextended segments. “The market has transitioned to a powerful dual-engine institutional framework. Even if retail selling persists in overextended mid-caps, buying by FPIs and DIIs provides a strong liquidity floor,” he added.