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Retail investors return with vengeance in Q1 but start selling again in July

Mayur BhaleraoNiti Kiran
4 min read16 Jul 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Retail participation was concentrated in mid- and small-cap stocks, which outperformed large caps during the quarter.
Retail participation was concentrated in mid- and small-cap stocks, which outperformed large caps during the quarter.
Summary

In April-June, retail investors bought equities worth a net 39,287 crore—the highest since 42,746 crore clocked in October-December 2024.

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Retail investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the June quarter, reversing two consecutive quarters of net selling, as valuations turned attractive following sustained foreign fund outflows amid the West Asia conflict.

Retail investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the June quarter, reversing two consecutive quarters of net selling, as valuations turned attractive following sustained foreign fund outflows amid the West Asia conflict.

Following a 12,000 crore sell-off in February, retail investors went on a buying spree over the next four months. However, this revival appears to be short-lived: individual investors turned sellers again in July, stepping back just as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) ramped up their purchases and domestic institutions held steady.

Following a 12,000 crore sell-off in February, retail investors went on a buying spree over the next four months. However, this revival appears to be short-lived: individual investors turned sellers again in July, stepping back just as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) ramped up their purchases and domestic institutions held steady.

Retail investors bought equities worth a net 39,287 crore during the three months ended June, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. This marks their highest quarterly investment since the December quarter of 2024, when they purchased shares worth 42,746 crore. This represents a sharp turnaround from the previous two quarters, when retail investors net sold 3,843 crore in the January-March period and pulled out 37,365 crore in the October-December quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, FPIs sold equities worth 1.4 trillion while domestic institutional investors bought 2.2 trillion during the April-June period.

Also Read | SBI Funds IPO to test appetite for ₹4.81 trillion listing pipeline

The return of retail money aligned with a selective recovery in the broader market. The BSE SmallCap gained 8.3% and the BSE MidCap rose 1.2% during the June quarter, even as the BSE LargeCap and the Nifty 50 declined 6.2% and 8.6%, respectively. The divergence suggests retail investors were drawn primarily to beaten-down mid- and small-cap stocks rather than the wider market.

Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, said. “The sharp broader-market rebound towards the end of June gave retail investors an opportunity to lock in gains, particularly in volatile mid- and small-cap stocks.”

“Concerns over crude oil prices, inflation, the monsoon and a heavy initial public offering (IPO) pipeline may also be making investors more selective,” he added.

Tactical shift

The trend reversed in July, with retail investors selling a net 2,532.11 crore of equities as of 13 July 2026.

Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive of investment platform Trackk, described the July sale as tactical rather than structural. “It is both profit-booking and caution, and that is a sign of maturity rather than panic. Retail investors are not disappearing; they are rotating.”

The difference between direct equity flows and mutual fund investments supports that view. Direct individual ownership in NSE-listed companies fell to a five-year low of 9.11% in the March quarter, while mutual fund ownership rose to a record 11.46%, according to Gupte.

Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions have remained close to 30,000 crore during 2026, with 31,781 crore invested in June. This suggests that while investors may be selling shares tactically, their long-term allocation through managed products remains intact.

Institutional countermove

That said, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth a net 15,793 crore as of 14 July 2026, while domestic institutional investors purchased 16,365 crore.

FPIs had withdrawn 1.43 trillion from equities during the June quarter, following net selling of 1.31 trillion in the March quarter and 11,766 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Their return in July marks a reversal after three consecutive quarters of withdrawals.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Sensex, Nifty rally on TCS earnings after midweek rout

Meena attributed the change to global asset rotation and more attractive valuations in Indian large-cap and banking stocks. FPIs had become severely underweight in India, with their ownership of the Nifty 500 falling to a record low of 17.1%, he said.

Gupte said the stabilisation of the rupee also improved the case for foreign investors by reducing currency and hedging risks. Reallocation away from semiconductor-heavy markets such as South Korea and Taiwan further helped India attract capital. The turn had begun before July, with FPIs buying equities worth 14,110 crore during the second half of June.

DIIs remain the anchor

All this while, DIIs remained the market’s strongest support in the June quarter, purchasing a net 2.20 trillion. They had bought 2.51 trillion in the March quarter and 1.69 trillion a year earlier.

DIIs have remained net buyers in each of the nine quarters since June 2024, supported by steady inflows into mutual funds, insurers and other domestic investment vehicles.

Also Read | The rush to global stocks comes with hidden risks

According to Gupte, DIIs invested about 4.7 trillion during the first half of 2026, compared with 3.57 trillion a year earlier, strengthening the market’s structural domestic demand.

Meena said returning FPIs and resilient DIIs should help the market withstand continued retail selling, provided withdrawals remain limited to profit-booking in overextended segments. “The market has transitioned to a powerful dual-engine institutional framework. Even if retail selling persists in overextended mid-caps, buying by FPIs and DIIs provides a strong liquidity floor,” he added.

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Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRetail investors return with vengeance in Q1 but start selling again in July

Retail investors return with vengeance in Q1 but start selling again in July

Mayur BhaleraoNiti Kiran
4 min read16 Jul 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Retail participation was concentrated in mid- and small-cap stocks, which outperformed large caps during the quarter.
Retail participation was concentrated in mid- and small-cap stocks, which outperformed large caps during the quarter.
Summary

In April-June, retail investors bought equities worth a net 39,287 crore—the highest since 42,746 crore clocked in October-December 2024.

Gift this article

Retail investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the June quarter, reversing two consecutive quarters of net selling, as valuations turned attractive following sustained foreign fund outflows amid the West Asia conflict.

Retail investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the June quarter, reversing two consecutive quarters of net selling, as valuations turned attractive following sustained foreign fund outflows amid the West Asia conflict.

Following a 12,000 crore sell-off in February, retail investors went on a buying spree over the next four months. However, this revival appears to be short-lived: individual investors turned sellers again in July, stepping back just as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) ramped up their purchases and domestic institutions held steady.

Following a 12,000 crore sell-off in February, retail investors went on a buying spree over the next four months. However, this revival appears to be short-lived: individual investors turned sellers again in July, stepping back just as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) ramped up their purchases and domestic institutions held steady.

Retail investors bought equities worth a net 39,287 crore during the three months ended June, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. This marks their highest quarterly investment since the December quarter of 2024, when they purchased shares worth 42,746 crore. This represents a sharp turnaround from the previous two quarters, when retail investors net sold 3,843 crore in the January-March period and pulled out 37,365 crore in the October-December quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, FPIs sold equities worth 1.4 trillion while domestic institutional investors bought 2.2 trillion during the April-June period.

Also Read | SBI Funds IPO to test appetite for ₹4.81 trillion listing pipeline

The return of retail money aligned with a selective recovery in the broader market. The BSE SmallCap gained 8.3% and the BSE MidCap rose 1.2% during the June quarter, even as the BSE LargeCap and the Nifty 50 declined 6.2% and 8.6%, respectively. The divergence suggests retail investors were drawn primarily to beaten-down mid- and small-cap stocks rather than the wider market.

Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, said. “The sharp broader-market rebound towards the end of June gave retail investors an opportunity to lock in gains, particularly in volatile mid- and small-cap stocks.”

“Concerns over crude oil prices, inflation, the monsoon and a heavy initial public offering (IPO) pipeline may also be making investors more selective,” he added.

Tactical shift

The trend reversed in July, with retail investors selling a net 2,532.11 crore of equities as of 13 July 2026.

Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive of investment platform Trackk, described the July sale as tactical rather than structural. “It is both profit-booking and caution, and that is a sign of maturity rather than panic. Retail investors are not disappearing; they are rotating.”

The difference between direct equity flows and mutual fund investments supports that view. Direct individual ownership in NSE-listed companies fell to a five-year low of 9.11% in the March quarter, while mutual fund ownership rose to a record 11.46%, according to Gupte.

Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions have remained close to 30,000 crore during 2026, with 31,781 crore invested in June. This suggests that while investors may be selling shares tactically, their long-term allocation through managed products remains intact.

Institutional countermove

That said, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth a net 15,793 crore as of 14 July 2026, while domestic institutional investors purchased 16,365 crore.

FPIs had withdrawn 1.43 trillion from equities during the June quarter, following net selling of 1.31 trillion in the March quarter and 11,766 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Their return in July marks a reversal after three consecutive quarters of withdrawals.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Sensex, Nifty rally on TCS earnings after midweek rout

Meena attributed the change to global asset rotation and more attractive valuations in Indian large-cap and banking stocks. FPIs had become severely underweight in India, with their ownership of the Nifty 500 falling to a record low of 17.1%, he said.

Gupte said the stabilisation of the rupee also improved the case for foreign investors by reducing currency and hedging risks. Reallocation away from semiconductor-heavy markets such as South Korea and Taiwan further helped India attract capital. The turn had begun before July, with FPIs buying equities worth 14,110 crore during the second half of June.

DIIs remain the anchor

All this while, DIIs remained the market’s strongest support in the June quarter, purchasing a net 2.20 trillion. They had bought 2.51 trillion in the March quarter and 1.69 trillion a year earlier.

DIIs have remained net buyers in each of the nine quarters since June 2024, supported by steady inflows into mutual funds, insurers and other domestic investment vehicles.

Also Read | The rush to global stocks comes with hidden risks

According to Gupte, DIIs invested about 4.7 trillion during the first half of 2026, compared with 3.57 trillion a year earlier, strengthening the market’s structural domestic demand.

Meena said returning FPIs and resilient DIIs should help the market withstand continued retail selling, provided withdrawals remain limited to profit-booking in overextended segments. “The market has transitioned to a powerful dual-engine institutional framework. Even if retail selling persists in overextended mid-caps, buying by FPIs and DIIs provides a strong liquidity floor,” he added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRetail investors return with vengeance in Q1 but start selling again in July
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