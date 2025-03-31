Riders on the storm: Newbie investors get a dose of reality

Blue collar blues

For 41-year-old Mohan Kumar, spotting the silver lining has been a self-taught skill. Kumar worked as an office boy for many years at an establishment in Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, earning around ₹20,000 per month, before he suddenly lost his job at the onset of the pandemic. Confined to his rented accommodation and with nothing to do, Kumar decided to dip his toes into something he was introduced to at his job.