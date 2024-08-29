Markets
How you can avoid the fate of most retail option traders
Asad Dossani 6 min read 29 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Summary
- In India, 90% of retail traders lose money in options markets. Unlike stock trading, options require complex strategies and precise timing, benefiting informed traders and hedge funds
Would you invest in something with only a 10% chance of success? Welcome to the options market, where 90% of retail traders lose money, according to a study by the market regulator, documenting a surge in derivatives market volumes.
