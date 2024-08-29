How you can avoid the fate of most retail option traders

Understanding the basics

Let’s start with the basics. A call option gives you the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying asset (for example, stock) at the strike price, on or before expiry. Call values go up when the stock price goes up. Calls are worthless if the stock price ends up below the strike price at expiry. A put option gives you the right, but not the obligation, to sell the underlying asset (e.g. stock) at the strike price, on or before expiry. Put values go up when the stock price goes down. Puts are worthless if the stock price ends up above the strike price at expiry.