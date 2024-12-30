Retail, pro account for 75% of drop in index options turnover on Sebi curbs
SummarySEBI's derivatives trading curbs, combined with market corrections, drove a 25% drop in NSE index options turnover in November, with retail and prop traders alone contributing 75% of the decline. Further reductions are expected as new measures take effect in January.
Retail and proprietary (prop) traders accounted for nearly three-quarters of the drop in premium turnover in index options trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), signaling the impact of SEBI's tightened curbs on derivatives trading.