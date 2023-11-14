Retail surge drives NSE delivery volumes to six-year high
Summary
- The average percentage of delivery value to traded value so far in FY24, until October, stands at 26.1% , the highest in six years.
Mumbai: Increased retail participation, directly as well as via mutual funds, pushed up delivery volumes on the NSE, India’s largest stock exchange, to a six-year high. The upward trend could continue unless global headwinds or anti-incumbency spoils the party in the upcoming assembly and national elections.