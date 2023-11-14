Retail surge drives NSE delivery volumes to six-year high

The average percentage of delivery value to traded value so far in FY24, until October, stands at 26.1% , the highest in six years. In absolute terms value of delivery stood at ₹3.92 trillion against traded value of ₹15.03 trillion. “The rising SIP inflow, which tends to be sticky, and increased direct retail participation are fuelling delivery value, which shows the markets are getting deeper," said Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech, a wealth management company.