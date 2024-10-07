‘Temper return expectations from Smids’
Summary
- Earnings growth will slow down relative to the past few years but will still rise in double digits, says Jyotivardhan Jaipuria
Investors could still hope for decent returns from the Smid (small- and mid-cap) segment for the long term , but the return expectations have to be tempered with benefits of operating leverage already having played out in part and the government capex slowing down, according to Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder & managing director of portfolio management services firm Valentis Advisors.