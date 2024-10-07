On China, is there a possibility of FII flows from India being diverted there? Any impact of China's fiscal and monetary stimulus having impact positive or negative on India?

There are three points we would highlight. First, if the stimulus leads to a better economic growth in China, it would be positive for global growth. Of course, at some point it could lead to inflation fears again if commodity prices remain sustainably high. But we think that is an unlikely scenario. Secondly, in the near term, emerging market money would try to nibble into China and so other countries including India could see some impact. Lastly, the rally in China has led to expansion of multiples there by nearly 25%. This will help lower India’s valuation premium to EM equity and prove beneficial in the longer term for flows to India.