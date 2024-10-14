'Revenue growth bounce-back a key factor to watch in H2'
Summary
While India Inc's margins are likely to normalize in the coming quarters from the high base of FY24, revenue growth, which struggled last fiscal, will be keenly watched in the second half that kicked off with the festive season, according to Harish Krishnan, co-chief investment officer & head-equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Ltd.