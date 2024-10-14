How do you think the Q2FY25 earnings season will look like? Any downgrades expected for H2?

The backdrop of earnings has been a strong expansion in margins in FY24 across most sectors as WPI (wholesale price index) came down last year (from the very elevated levels seen in FY23 due to Ukranian conflict). From this base, we expect margins to normalize. Given this dynamic, the key to assess is top-line growth across sectors. Various high-frequency indicators are pointing to a transient sluggishness; thus, top-line growth of India Inc has slowed down. We expect Q2FY25 to be subdued for consumption, government capex-led sectors even as private capex seems intact. While the first half saw impact of elections and the heatwave, the festive season in H2FY25 is important for top-line growth to bounce back. So far, in FY25, the pace and breadth of earnings downgrades have moved up, compared to what we have seen in FY24, and the commentary of festive season will be keen watched.