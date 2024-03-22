Revenues matrix remains firm for Hotels in February: 11MFY24 average room revenue growth in double digits
Stock Market Today- Revenue matrix for hotels remained strong during February led by occupancy and room rates as per Jefferies data. Average Room Rate, average Revenue per room growth for 11MFY24 was approximately 14–15% YoY. Some experts foresee sustained growth for the next half-decade.
Indian Hotels Co , Lemon Tree Hotels , EIH Ltd, Chalet Hotels share prices have seen gains of 73-127 % over last one year. Even for Juniper Hotels the gains stand at around 26.5% even since its listing in February.
