RIAs can charge fees, commissions for non-Sebi products: Sebi's Kamlesh Varshney
Summary
- The Sebi whole-time member said such fees should not be subject to Sebi caps, adding that there would not be any requirement to offer such products through a different entity, as Sebi had contemplated earlier.
MUMBAI : Registered investment advisors (RIAs) can offer all kinds of products, including those not regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and charge fees or receive commissions, said Sebi full-time member Kamlesh Varshney in an interaction with the Association of Registered Investment Advisors (ARIA) on Wednesday.