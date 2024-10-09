RIAs can charge fees, commissions for non-Sebi products: Sebi's Kamlesh Varshney

“Sebi has superbly navigated two conflicting objectives. First, it needed to ensure investors could access comprehensive financial planning and investment advice from a regulated person, even though such services would include products and services that do not come under its jurisdictions. The second, it needed to ensure the investor understood and had a clear expectation that they could access Sebi's grievance redressal machinery only for Sebi-related products and services," said Harsh Roongta, a Sebi RIA and member of the ARIA’s advocacy committee.