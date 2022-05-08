Rise in rural demand key for Dabur India

As such, FY23 has begun on a dull note. Dabur is expected to bear the brunt of the lingering rural slowdown for the first half of financial year 2023 (H1FY23). Plus, margin concerns persist, although there could be some respite on this front as Dabur is considered relatively better placed versus peers. Dabur faces lower gross margin pressure relative to most peers because of its portfolio mix but higher demand pressure owing to higher rural salience (45-48% of overall sales), analysts from Kotak pointed out.

