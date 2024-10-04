Markets
Rising alumina prices, a shot in the arm for Nalco
Summary
- Nalco's stock surge, fuelled by a sharp rise in alumina prices, reflects its strategic advantage as an integrated producer. However, while the company's cost-saving measures bolster short-term earnings, volatile aluminium prices and muted volume growth may limit sustained upside.
Shares of National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) hit a new 52-week high of ₹227.39 on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, driven by rising alumina prices amid a supply shortage.
