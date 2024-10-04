Rising alumina prices, a shot in the arm for Nalco

However, despite the sustained increase in alumina prices, aluminium prices have seen significant volatility reaching a low of less than $2,200 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange in early August from a high of about $2,700 in May, due to subdued global economic outlook. With improved sentiments in the US after the rate cuts and recent stimulus measures in China, it has again risen to $2,635 per tonne, up about 22% from the August lows.