Rising interest rates and inflation have upended investing

A reckoning is thus due over whether the more exotic and less liquid assets snapped up during the low-yield years are still worth what investors paid for them. It will be a big one. Private-equity funds and their cousins, private-credit funds, which raise money from investors to make loans, have become driving forces in corporate dealmaking. Leveraged buy-outs amounted to $1.2trn in 2021, dwarfing the previous peak of $800bn in 2006. Private-equity deals accounted for a fifth of the value of all mergers and acquisitions. The market for private credit, often used to fund such deals, ballooned to over $1trn. That is more than twice its level in 2015 and only slightly less than the value of big loans made directly by large financial institutions. Big investors such as university endowments and sovereign-wealth funds have loaded up on private assets like never before.