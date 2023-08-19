Rising yields fatten Americans’ pocketbooks
Gunjan Banerji , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Aug 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Summary
- Higher yields on everything from Treasurys to money-market funds are delivering a windfall to savers
The summer bond-market rout is delivering a windfall to savers whose rush into higher-yielding investment products is reshaping the U.S. financial system.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less