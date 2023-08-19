Rising yields fatten Americans’ pocketbooks

The summer bond-market rout is delivering a windfall to savers whose rush into higher-yielding investment products is reshaping the U.S. financial system.

Americans poured $36 billion into money-market funds in the latest week, taking advantage of yields that have soared past 5%— a figure that only recently seemed like a dream for consumers and businesses shopping for a place to park their cash. That marked the biggest weekly inflows since May, according to Refinitiv Lipper data through Aug. 16.

Assets in retail money-market funds have surged more than 25% this year, according to Federal Reserve data, to a record $1.5 trillion. Funds from firms including Vanguard Group, Charles Schwab and JPMorgan Chase are offering yields above 5%.

Money-market funds are a type of mutual fund treated by most investors like bank accounts as a safe place to store spare cash. They hold only high-quality liquid assets such as Treasurys and, in some cases, short-term corporate debt. The funds recently paid an average interest rate of 5.15%, according to Crane Data, the highest level since 1999.

And they aren’t the only source of succor to savers. Savings accounts at many banks are now paying above 4%—after years in which many paid next to nothing.

The torrent of cash reflects the continuing strength of the U.S. economy, whose continued expansion has prompted the fastest pace of Fed interest-rate increases in decades. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note settled Friday at 4.251%, near its highest level since 2008.

For consumers and businesses, higher short-term interest rates are giving them a chance to do something they haven’t since the days before the 2008 financial crisis: park money in safe places and get paid well for it.

“I can earn 5% on cash doing nothing, versus risking losing a bunch in the market," said Yaacov Teplow-Phipps, a 42-year-old who works in real estate in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

The high rates on offer from many financial institutions, together with the recent decline of interest rates and the home-refinancing wave of 2021, mean that U.S. consumers are better off than they have been in some time. That fact helps to explain why the economy continues to perform months after many economists and investors confidently predicted a 2023 recession, which for now seems to be on hold.

Similar to many Americans, Teplow-Phipps said he locked in a low rate on his mortgage years ago. He’s still spending money, dishing out cash for things such as camp for his children and fixing up the windows on his home.

“We’re not cutting back," Teplow-Phipps said.

Around two-thirds of Americans held on to mortgage rates below 4% as of the first quarter, according to Freddie Mac. That is well below the roughly 7% rates many banks are offering to lend at today.

Of course, the epic shift of these funds isn’t without its potential costs. Regional banks have come under pressure this year as savers awoke to the possibility of getting better paid elsewhere to park their funds. Deposits in noninterest-bearing deposits at U.S. banks fell 18% from a year ago in the first quarter, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.

Those fleeting deposits are raising questions on Wall Street about the viability and long-term business prospects of thousands of smaller banks.

The banking crisis that started in March was the most extreme example of this dynamic, and many investors remain concerned about the prospect that the higher rates will create problems within various sectors of the economy that they and others haven’t yet grappled with.

But for now, individuals such as Barry Wong aren’t complaining about the higher returns.

“It’s been great," said Wong, who is 44 and works in insurance. He opened a Charles Schwab account and bought Treasury bills for the first time ever this month after years of investing in stocks. “I had money sitting on the sidelines," he added.

Wong, like many others, locked in a mortgage rate of around 3% after refinancing in 2020. He was caught off guard by the tumbling stock market last year and kept expecting the economy to deteriorate. Instead, it seems to be humming along.

“I kept thinking for the past two years that the sky was going to fall and it hasn’t," Wong said.

Investors are basking in the stock market’s strength as well. The S&P 500 has rallied almost 14% in 2023 after its worst year since the financial crisis, further buttressing individual investors’ portfolios.

Yet the rush to cash marks the shift of a long-prevailing attitude toward stocks, which seemed to be the best and only place to seek robust returns.

“For the first time in a long time, we’re perfectly comfortable holding cash in our accounts," said David Sadkin, a partner at Bel Air Investment Advisors. “We can go back to a more traditional asset allocation without having to take undue risk to get a return."

Sadkin, who typically works with individuals with more than $20 million in assets, says that he has been allocating 5% to 10% of his clients’ portfolios into cash or cashlike investments, such as Treasury bills or money-market funds.

A year ago, he said, he would have had no allocations to such investments.

Higher incomes for Americans, in part because of these rising yields, have helped propel the broader economy. Some Wall Street firms, including Bank of America, have said they expect the U.S. to avoid a recession this year.

“The consumer has a lot going for it right now," said Stephen Juneau, senior U.S. economist at Bank of America.

—Hannah Miao and Gina Heeb contributed to this article.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at gunjan.banerji@wsj.com