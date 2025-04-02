Risk-off trade is getting crowded. It’s more worry than panic.

Also consider stocks. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust saw an outflow of $18.4 billion in March and is down over 4% this year. But the market isn’t far from its record level. The S&P 500 is 8.3% away from its last record close of 6144.15 on Feb. 19, after closing 0.4% higher on Tuesday. It isn’t clear what the administration has in store, but no one is running for the hills just yet.