Risky bonds join the everything rally

Thanks to higher underlying interest rates, the bonds sold at a 6.5% yield, a percentage point more than the initial yield on the company’s older bonds that were issued in 2019. Still, the premium, or spread, to Treasurys was 1.91 percentage points—or a percentage point lower than the initial spread on the bonds sold in 2019. That suggests investors viewed the new bonds as less risky than the older bonds when they were first issued.