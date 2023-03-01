Rivian’s $6.4 billion cash burn might be a tech record

Part of the explanation for Rivian’s profligacy is that it had the money. Its initial public offering in November 2021, the largest by a U.S. company since Facebook, was timed to perfection at the peak of electric-vehicle hype. The $13.5 billion in net funds raised allowed Rivian to pursue an aggressive plan to increase production on two separate vehicle platforms simultaneously—one for its flagship pickup truck and sport-utility vehicle, the other for delivery vans. Even if everything had gone right this would have been expensive.

