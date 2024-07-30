Rnfi Services, Focus Lighting & Fixtures & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Rnfi Services, Focus Lighting & Fixtures, Secur Credentials, Equitas Small Finance Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 60.5(0.24%) points and Sensex was up by 305.07(0.37%) points at 30 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 253.8(0.49%) points at 30 Jul 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Colgate Palmolive India, Power Grid Corporation Of India, NTPC, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.