Robust order outlook won’t ease L&T’s going

To be sure, L&T shares have declined 8.7% from their 52-week highs of 18 January on NSE. In a first cut note, analysts at Reliance Securities Ltd said that while an expected pick-up in ordering activity and sharp improvement in order inflow may drive the stock’s performance in the medium-to-long term, cash burn in the Hyderabad Metro project and higher input costs are key near-term overhangs. “Healthy execution, core margin expansion, prudent capital allocation and improving return ratios should drive about 27% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY21‐24E," said analysts from Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd in a report on 29 January.