Roto Pumps share price surges over 13% to 8-week high after launch of new compact pumps

Stock Market Today: Shares of Roto Pumps surged 13.5% in trade on Friday, April 17, hitting a eight-week high of ₹248 apiece. The intraday rise also marked the largest increase for the stock in the past five months after the company unveiled next-level manufacturing infrastructure and its new ‘P’ Range compact pumps, aiming to achieve a $100 million revenue milestone by 2028.

The company in an exchange filing on Wednesday said that it had launched its latest innovation, the Roto P-Range compact pumps, at the exclusive RotoNext event held at its Greater Noida facility.

Also Read | Sonata Software shares plunge 14% after THIS update on Q4 revenue

According to the company, the new range is set to transform critical industrial sectors such as oil & gas, mining, wastewater treatment, and food processing across global markets. With this launch, Roto Pumps continues its commitment to providing efficient, reliable, and sustainable pumping solutions while expanding its global footprint.

“With the launch of the Roto P Range, we are reaffirming Roto’s position as a global force in fluid handling,” said Mr. Harish Chandra Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of Roto Pumps Ltd. “This innovation is expected to significantly drive our growth. We’re not just manufacturing pumps—we’re delivering reliability and sustainability.” He further added that Roto has unveiled an ambitious plan to achieve $100 million in revenue by 2028.

Earlier in December, its subsidiary, Roto Energy System, received over 400 orders for its newly launched solar submersible pumping systems, branded Roto Rudra.

Stock delivers 115% gain in 5 years After staying on the sidelines between August and November 2024, the stock rebounded in December, ending the month with an 11% gain. However, it failed to sustain those gains and finished the following two months in the red.

In the current month, it has gathered steam, gaining 16% so far. Yet, the stock is still trading 36.19% below its recent peak of ₹373 apiece. Despite the recent correction, the stock is still up 115% over the past five years. Over the last decade, shares have climbed from ₹25 to the current level of ₹237, delivering a stellar gain of 848%.

Established in 1968, Roto Pumps is a leading manufacturer of progressive cavity pumps in India. The company provides efficient and reliable pumping solutions across a diverse range of industries, including wastewater, sugar, paper, paint, oil & gas, chemicals & process, ceramics, food & beverages, renewable energy & power, mining & explosives, marine & defense, and more.