₹0.03 to ₹42.30: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹14.10 crore in six years

In the fast-paced world of investing, finding a multibagger stock that can deliver extraordinary returns within a short period of time is the dream of every investor. Such dreams turned into reality for investors of Nurture Well Industries, as it delivered a phenomenal return in a very short span.

Maintaining a consistent winning streak in recent years, the stock has emerged as one of the biggest wealth creators in recent times, multiplying its shareholders’ wealth massively. Though it remained under prolonged stress along the way, it later showed remarkable growth, recouping all those losses and showcasing its ability to attract bulls at lower levels.

The rapid rise not only boosted shareholders' wealth but also expanded the company's market valuation, which stood at ₹1,000 crore as of today.

Incorporated in 1995, Nurture Well Industries (formerly Integrated Industries Limited) is a diversified food company engaged in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic food products, bakery items, and processed foods.

Nurture Well Industries long-term share price history Nurture Well Industries' share price has shown a remarkable display of strength in recent months, despite weakness in the broader market.

After maintaining a one-way rally between January 2024 and August 2025, the stock lost momentum and turned negative in the following months, resulting in a cumulative decline of 57% over 12 months.

Nevertheless, the stock rebounded sharply in September 2024, erasing most of the losses in a single month by rallying 36%. The rally extended in the following months, leading the stock to deliver a massive gain of 102% through January 2026.

The recent run-up also contributed to the stock gaining 22% in 2026 so far. Looking at its long-term performance, the stock has delivered even bigger returns to shareholders.

From a trading price of just ₹0.03 six years ago, it has skyrocketed by an astounding 140,566% to its current market price of ₹42.30.

Impact on investment The massive rise in the share price over a short period has significantly boosted investor wealth.

An investor who had invested ₹1 lakh in Nurture Well Industries stock six years ago and held onto it would have seen its value grow to ₹14.10 crore, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

Meanwhile, the stock has been trading on an ex-split basis in the ratio of 1:10 since October 2024 and has issued a bonus in the ratio of 1:1 since April 2024. The above calculation does not factor in the post-split benefit.

Nurture Well Industries Q3 results 2026 For the December-ending quarter (Q3FY26), the company reported strong performance across its key metrics, with net profit improving 95% YoY to ₹34.60 crore, while revenue from operations jumped 46% YoY to ₹290 crore.

Its EBITDA almost doubled YoY to ₹33.19 crore, with margins expanding by 280 basis points YoY to 11.45%. The strong performance was supported by expansion into high-demand product categories and its strategic entry into the bakery segment, enhancing the product mix and margin profile.

"Our focus on distribution expansion, packaging upgrades, and operational discipline continues to strengthen brand visibility and drive scalable growth," the company said in its earnings filing.