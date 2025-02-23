The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded ₹1,65,784.9 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest hit, in line with bearish trends in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 628.15 points, or 0.82 per cent, while the Nifty went lower 133.35 points, or 0.58 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS tanked ₹53,185.89 crore to ₹13,69,717.48 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (mcap) dropped ₹44,407.77 crore to ₹9,34,223.77 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled ₹18,235.45 crore to ₹8,70,579.68 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever plunged ₹17,962.62 crore to ₹5,26,684.38 crore.

Infosys faced an erosion of ₹17,086.61 crore to ₹7,53,700.15 crore from its market valuation.

The mcap of ITC eroded ₹11,949.42 crore to ₹5,01,750.43 crore and that of HDFC Bank diminished ₹2,555.53 crore to ₹12,94,152.82 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation declined ₹401.61 crore to ₹6,43,955.96 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries jumped ₹14,547.3 crore to ₹16,61,369.42 crore.

Bajaj Finance added ₹384.33 crore to ₹5,20,466.75 crore in its mcap.