One Point One Solutions has witnessed a remarkable surge in its share price on Dalal Street, growing exponentially in a short span of time and establishing itself as one of the largest wealth creators in recent history.

The company's stock, which was trading at just ₹1.91 four years ago, has skyrocketed by an astounding 3,057 per cent to its current market price of ₹60. This extraordinary performance includes stellar returns at the close of each calendar year, with gains of 219 per cent in CY23 and 45 per cent, 330 per cent, and 18 per cent in CY22, CY21, and CY20, respectively.

Continuing its upward trajectory, the stock has already advanced by 18 per cent in the current year and is on track to mark its fifth consecutive year of positive returns. Notably, it also reached a record high of ₹77.50 this year.

On December 2, the company announced a strategic partnership with a leading multinational specialising in data analytics and consumer credit reporting. This collaboration aims to leverage One Point One Solutions’ extensive expertise in customer engagement solutions to enhance the partner's omnichannel customer experience.

In its regulatory filing, the company stated, “Through this alliance, we will implement advanced omni-channel contact centre services designed to elevate service quality for the client’s customers.”

The company is a full-stack solutions provider offering services across BPO, KPO, IT services, technology and transformation, and analytics. Its acquisition of IT Cube Solutions has strengthened its presence in England, the Netherlands, Germany, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Qatar, India, Singapore, and Australia, apart from the US.

It serves a growing clientele across banking and finance, retail and e-commerce, consumer durables and FMCG, travel and hospitality, and insurance and healthcare.

Strong performance in Q2FY25 For the quarter ending September 2024 (Q2FY25), the company posted strong numbers, with revenue soaring to ₹62.48 crore in Q2 FY25, an increase of 56.68 per cent YoY as compared to ₹39.88 crore in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA also witnessed a 25.22 per cent increase, rising to ₹18.57 crore from ₹14.83 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, PAT demonstrated strong growth as well, climbing by 41.32 per cent year-on-year to ₹8.38 crore in Q2 FY25, up from ₹5.93 crore in Q2 FY24.

This growth can be attributed to successful new client acquisitions in Europe and the US, spanning multiple industry verticals. Looking ahead, the company plans to operationalise approximately 750 additional seats in FY 2025-26, which is expected to drive a revenue growth of about 25 per cent.

Furthermore, the company is actively exploring partnerships with AI-focused firms to accelerate its digital transformation initiatives and improve operational margins. To support its growth strategy, the company has earmarked ₹220 crore for expansion and acquisitions aimed at strengthening its global footprint.