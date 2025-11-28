₹7.35 to ₹2430: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹3.30 crore in 12 years

Multibagger Stock in focus: Investing in the stock market can yield substantial rewards when the right stocks are chosen, but it can also lead to disappointing outcomes if investments are made unwisely. Fortunately, shareholders of V2 Retail have reasons to celebrate, as the shares of this company have delivered phenomenal returns.

The company, one of the fastest-growing retail firms in India, offers a diverse portfolio of products, including apparel and lifestyle items. Its shares have seen a steady rise in recent years, without any major pullbacks even during correction periods on Dalal Street, turning it into one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market in recent times.

The shares began their one-way journey in March 2023 and have remained on this trend to date, consistently attracting bulls at higher levels, breaking record after record, and delivering a massive gain of 3,421%.

Impressively, during this period, the stock closed 25 months in positive territory, with June 2024 recording the biggest monthly gain of 44%, followed by December 2024 with a surge of 28%.

Earlier this month, the stock registered another record high of ₹2,564 apiece, crossing the ₹2,500 mark for the first time. The rally has not only made shareholders wealthier but also significantly boosted the company’s market capitalization, which now stands at ₹8,869 crore.

V2 Retail long-term share price history Although the stock’s short-term gains look impressive, its long-term performance is even more remarkable.

The stock closed higher in 8 out of the last 12 calendar years, delivering multibagger returns in four of those years. 2024 was the standout year, with a surge of 464%, followed by 2014, 2017, and 2023, which saw gains of 460%, 319%, and 191%, respectively.

In the current calendar year, the stock has advanced another 44%, keeping its bull run intact. If it closes the year with positive returns, which appears likely, it will mark its third consecutive year of gains.

From a trading price of ₹7.35 apiece in 2013, the shares have surged 33,201%, currently trading at ₹2,430 apiece.

Impact on investment The massive rise in the share price over a long period has significantly boosted investor wealth.

An investor who had invested ₹1 lakh in the stock 12 years ago and held onto it would have seen its value grow to ₹3.30 crore, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

Notably, the benefits have largely been seen among retail investors, who collectively own a 34.4% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter.

Nearly 40,000 investors with capital of up to ₹2 lakh hold 16% ownership in the company, underlining the strong participation of individual shareholders in V2 Retail’s growth story.