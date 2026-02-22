Trump tariff defeat triggers rupee rally; analysts see 89 level against dollar possible by March-end
A landmark US Supreme Court ruling has invalidated US President Donald Trump’s IEEPA-based tariffs, effectively lowering India’s trade exposure. Despite the legal win, market participants are still cautious as the White House pivots to alternative laws to maintain a 15% duty.
Mumbai: The rupee is likely to open stronger against the US dollar on Monday after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s tariffs, prompting a recalibration of the North American country’s trade policy and reducing India’s effective tariff exposure to 15% from 18%.