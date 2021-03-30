The Indian rupee weakened to its lowest level in three weeks on Tuesday amid rising crude oil prices and tracking strength in the U.S. dollar, while a few traders suspected that the central bank bought the greenback through state-run banks.

The dollar rallied against the yen and other emerging market currencies amid a spike in bond yields, as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the United States stoked inflation concerns.

The rupee opened lower at 72.85 against the U.S. dollar and extended the early losses by slipping to day's low at 73.29 per dollar, its weakest since March 9, as compared to Friday's close of 72.51 per dollar. Most of the other Asian currencies were also trading lower in Tuesday's deals.

The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Holi.

Traders said there were portfolio inflows into stocks which were likely getting absorbed by the central bank after the rupee's relative outperformance versus emerging market peers in recent weeks.

(With inputs from Reuters)

