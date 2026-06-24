Rupee falls 16 paise to open at 94.90 against US dollar

The rupee weakened by 16 paise to open at 94.90 against the US dollar on Wednesday, 24 June, as the greenback climbed to its highest level in more than a year amid growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike and renewed safe-haven demand.
The domestic currency's recent recovery, supported by easing crude oil prices and measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has lost momentum this week as markets increasingly price in a Fed rate increase at its September policy meeting.
The US Federal Reserve adopted a notably hawkish stance at its latest policy meeting, prompting several analysts to revise their interest rate forecasts. Expectations have shifted from no further tightening to the possibility of one or even two rate hikes before the end of the year.
Despite a sharp decline in crude oil prices, the rupee has remained under pressure. Market sentiment has improved amid global energy supply concerns, with reports indicating that more oil tankers stranded in the Gulf region are preparing to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures were trading below $77 per barrel, extending their monthly decline to nearly 16.5%, offering some support to oil-importing economies such as India.
Kaveri More, Technical Commodity Analyst, said that the rupee opened weaker at 94.80 against the US dollar on Wednesday, extending its losing streak for a third consecutive session as the greenback remained broadly firm.
According to More, the USD/INR pair is likely to retain a bullish bias in the near term, with persistent importer demand and dollar buying continuing to outweigh selective exporter-related supply. She noted that a sustained move above the 95 mark could pave the way for further upside towards 95.50 and subsequently 96.00.
On the downside, immediate support is placed in the 94.00-94.10 zone. More added that the rupee's near-term trajectory will be influenced by broader dollar sentiment, crude oil price movements, foreign portfolio flows, and the Reserve Bank of India's interventions, which are helping contain volatility.
"For now, market sentiment remains cautious, and any dips in the dollar-rupee pair are likely to attract fresh long-dollar positions," she said.
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Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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