Rupee forwards retreat after central bank unveils FX swap, spot treads water

(Updates throughout for mid-day trading)

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Dec ‍24 (Reuters) - Rupee forward premiums pulled back from multi-year peaks on Wednesday as traders drew comfort from the Reserve Bank of India's dollar-rupee buy/sell swap, while calm prevailed in the spot market with the rupee hovering sideways.

A glut of dollar liquidity combined with year-end balance sheet constraints had powered a sharp surge in forward premiums in recent sessions, ⁠prompting bankers to urge central bank intervention ⁠via buy/sell swaps.

Post market hours on Tuesday, the RBI announced it ⁠would conduct a 3-year $10 billion USD/INR buy-sell swap next month as part of broader measures to manage liquidity in the banking system.

Comfort ‍from ‌the central bank's move along with signs that state-run banks also received forward premiums on its ​behalf on Tuesday, helped bring down forward premiums on Wednesday.

The USD/INR January month-end forward premium eased to 41 paisa, down from a peak of 58 paisa hit on Tuesday. The November month-end premium retreated to 240 paisa, from a high of 278 paisa.

"These steps will inject rupee liquidity while drawing out excess dollars, a balance aimed at easing tight market conditions and cooling the sharp rise in ​forward ⁠premiums," said Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex.

Meanwhile, the rupee was down 0.1% ⁠at 89.70 per dollar on the day. Traders anticipate a relatively quiet ‌close to the year after sharp moves in the first two weeks of December drove the currency to a record low of 91.0750 before ​it rebounded on aggressive RBI intervention.

On Wednesday, slightly elevated demand to buy dollars at the daily reference rate blunted the impact of a broadly weaker greenback. ‍The dollar index was last ‍at 97.9, ⁠hovering near a two-month low.

The rupee has declined about 5% for the year so far and is the worst performing Asian currency in 2025, bogged down by weakness in investment flows and the drag from steep U.S. trade tariffs.