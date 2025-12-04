Rupee likely to extend slide as 90 breach cements weak bias, invites speculative bets

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to extend its slide on Thursday after breaching the 90-per-dollar mark, a move that traders say has firmed a weak bias and is likely to draw in speculative bets.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 90.25-90.35 range versus the U.S. dollar, having settled at 90.19 on Wednesday.

Bankers said the fall past the psychologically important 90 handle has further cemented the rupee's bearish bias, a shift that will nudge importers to step up hedging and prompt exporters to hold back in anticipation of better levels.

Moreover, with no immediate positive catalysts on the horizon and the central bank signalling a preference for measured rather than heavy-handed intervention in recent days, bankers said speculative accounts will become more confident in wagering against the rupee.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, noted that a India-U.S. trade deal "is still not on the table", which is a sore point for the rupee.

"Hence the importers are rushing in while exporters are holding back," he noted, adding that the RBI "appears to be apparently silent on intervention".

"Any mark breached by the rupee which prevails for 2-3 days, becomes the new benchmark", he said. This in a way reinforces expectations of traders that the 90 level may now be sticky.

The rupee's slide comes despite a broadly steady dollar index, underscoring that the weakness is being driven by flows.

India's widening trade deficit, alongside weak capital flows, has skewed the underlying demand-supply balance for the dollar.

This combination, bankers say, has brought the market to a point where routine corporate buying is enough to pile pressure on the rupee if the central bank is not there to absorb the flow.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 90.50-90.56; onshore one-month forward premium at 18.5 paise

** Dollar index at 98.96

** Brent crude futures up 0.4% at $62.9 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 4.08%

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $448.7 million worth of Indian shares on December 2